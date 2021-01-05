Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $12.88

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 97,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.