Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $13.20

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 353,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

