Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $227.44

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

LH stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $2,527,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

