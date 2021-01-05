Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $227.44

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,994. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

