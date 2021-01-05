Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $19.29

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. 140166 started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.