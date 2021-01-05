Brokerages Set Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) PT at $114.88

Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

RBC stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

