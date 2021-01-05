Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sono-Tek Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

