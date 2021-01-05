Brokers Offer Predictions for Newell Brands Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NWL opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,573,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.