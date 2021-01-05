Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMTC. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $606.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

