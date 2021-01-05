Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $254.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.16.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $253.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.20. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $264.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.