Bytom Price Tops $0.0593 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $83.02 million and $17.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00483305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,646,591,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,306,619 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

