C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

OTCMKTS:CBNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 4,504,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. C-Bond Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

