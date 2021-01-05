C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

