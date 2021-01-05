C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.
Shares of NYSE AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.
C3.ai Company Profile
