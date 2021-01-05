C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period.

About C3.ai

