C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

NYSE:AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $104,000.

