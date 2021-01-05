C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.
AI stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.
About C3.ai
