C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

AI stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

About C3.ai

