C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCCC. UBS Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

