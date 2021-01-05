Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years.

Shares of COG opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

