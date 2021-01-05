Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

