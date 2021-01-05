Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 576.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 466.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 56.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

