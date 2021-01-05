CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.63.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at C$34.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 159.77. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.9664378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.