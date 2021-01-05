Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 24.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

CSTE stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

