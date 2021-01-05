California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

CWT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 227,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.06. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

