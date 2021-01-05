Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.35.

CALA stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

