Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 659,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,736,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 215.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period.

