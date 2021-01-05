Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 81,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the typical volume of 10,489 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 322,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,445,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 329.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 770,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.