Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Trading 12.6% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s stock price traded up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $6.68. 31,503,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 929% from the average session volume of 3,062,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

