Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CNE traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 164,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.69. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.69 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$677.07 million and a P/E ratio of 34.68.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$85.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fourth Sail Capital, LP bought 664,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,270,747.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,758,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,767,533.51.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

