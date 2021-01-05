Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.76.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,158,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

