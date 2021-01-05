Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $447.81

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$447.81 and last traded at C$447.30, with a volume of 152334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$440.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$429.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$60.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$433.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$398.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

