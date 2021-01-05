Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $52.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,918 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.