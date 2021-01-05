Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.10

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $141.10 and traded as high as $168.38. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 96,094 shares changing hands.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Tire from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$141.10.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

