Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 527875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.35 million and a P/E ratio of -43.75.

About Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

