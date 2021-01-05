Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CNNE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.12. 717,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,134. Cannae has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after purchasing an additional 895,105 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,173,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 41.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,883,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,172,000 after buying an additional 549,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13,484.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,302,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 213,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

