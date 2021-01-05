Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 593,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 500,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Canon by 66.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

