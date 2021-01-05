Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.49

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 21734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

