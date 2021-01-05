Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.21.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

