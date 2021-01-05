Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 279,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,469. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $332.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

