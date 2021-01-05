Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

