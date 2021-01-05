Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 5.9%

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.38. 40,232,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 45,542,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

