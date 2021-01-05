Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.39 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $142,856.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,248,620,377 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

