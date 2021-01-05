Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $60.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.