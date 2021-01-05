Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.90. 10,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.44. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.