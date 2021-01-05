Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.20. 10,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.44. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

