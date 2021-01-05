Cathay General Bancorp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.