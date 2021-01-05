CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 77.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,383 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,237,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 120.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

