CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Down 5.1%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.25 and last traded at $59.50. 2,661,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,945,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

