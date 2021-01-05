Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,180. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

