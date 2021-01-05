CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 22% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $154,718.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.