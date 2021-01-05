Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $553.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $482.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 92,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,441. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

